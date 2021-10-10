Hasbro Releases Updated Classic With Not Your Ma's Jong

Hasbro has released a brand new version of a classic title from a more modern audience as you can now pick up Not Your Ma's Jong. Originally released in Canada in 2020 after successfully being funded on Kickstarter in 12 hours, the game became an indie hit and caught the attention of the publisher who decided to bring the game to the U.S. and around the world for the holiday season.

This particular version of the game was created by a married couple, Jennifer Guo and Adam Szakacs, as their version of the game attempts to both celebrate and bridge their diverse cultures–Chinese and Jewish–into a fast-paced variation of the classic title. Essentially, teaching how the old version works with a speedster version. According to the story behind the game, when Jennifer and Adam's grandmothers first met, they didn't speak the same language. However, they quickly learned and formed a bond over Mahjong, which now serves as the inspiration for this new version. We have more info on it below, but you can snag it through Amazon.

This fast-paced card game celebrates diverse cultures with a fun twist on mahjong! Play in rounds and race to collect cards and get the most tokens. (Remember, tokens are your lifeline, so watch over them like Nai Nai would watch over a big pot of dumplings!) And even if Grandma taught you not to steal, taking opponents' cards is part of the game! Includes 75 illustrated cards, "Ma" card, 4 Reminder cards, 40 tokens, and instructions.