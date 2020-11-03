Hasbro Reveals Monopoly Pixar As An Amazon Exclusive

A cool new item has been released by Hasbro today as the company unveiled a brand new Monopoly focused on Pixar. As you might suspect, the game is called Monopoly Pixar as they have taken the traditional game and thrown in a mix of Pixar references for everything. This feels like one of those games that probably should have been made already and when you look at it you're thinking to yourself, "wait, this doesn't already exist?" But its true, this is a brand new Monopoly title featuring some familiar items as you have a mix of all your favorite Pixar films from Toy Story, Monsters Inc., Up, Wall-E, The Incredibles, Coco, Finding Nemo, Cars, Inside Out, Brave, Ratatouille, and more. Made for 2-6 players for ages 8+. Here's a quick rundown of the game from Hasbro.

Fans can explore locations from some favorite movies such as Disney and Pixar's Up, The Incredibles, Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and more. The game features whimsical character artwork and Monopoly tokens including Hector's guitar from Coco, the Boot from Wall-E, Carl's House from Up, the Pizza Planet Truck from Toy Story, and the iconic Pixar Ball, and Lamp. Players can collect rent as they add Cozy Cone motels and Al's Toy Barns to owned property sets.

There's one downside to the game is that you won't be able to just head off to the store and find it as the company has made this an Amazon exclusive. Depending on who you are and what kind of shopper you turn out to be, that's either super convenient or a pain in the side. In any case, that's the only place you can buy it as the game currently sells for $25.