Hasbro Reveals Three Special Edition Board Games For 2024 Holidays

Hasbro has three special editions of their board games coming this holiday season, with Hello Kitty, Stranger Things, and Sonic The Hedgehog

Hasbro has revealed three new special editions for some of their classic titles, as they've crossed over with a few IPs for the 2024 holiday shopping season. The big one on the list is a Stranger Things version of Risk, which we're intrigued to see how it pans out when it comes to territories to conquer. Meanwhile, you're getting two editions of Monopoly tied to Sonic The Hedgehog and Hello Kitty. We have more info on all three below.

RISK: Stranger Things Edition

Experience the Upside Down and feed the Stranger Things fandom with the classic strategy game – RISK. Collaboratively designed with the Duffer Brothers, using never-before-seen artwork from Kyle Lambert, RISK: Stranger Things Edition will launch in October 2024. Retailing at $49.99, this brand-new special edition will see fans playing as either good or evil forces, both sharing a common objective: to stop Vecna from reaching the Creel House. The game features custom-designed territories and iconic locations from the series and includes bespoke tokens, including Vecna himself. This game is a true collector's item.

Monopoly: Sonic the Hedgehog Edition

Gearing up for the movie, Monopoly: Sonic the Hedgehog Edition – packed full of beloved characters and the all-new mysterious Shadow – will be hitting retailers in September 2024. The resurgence of the speediest hedgehog around sees an exciting new edition of Monopoly retailing for $34.99, with six exclusive tokens inspired by Sonic's universe: Sonic's shoe, Tail's tail, one of the infamous gold rings, and more! Players will race to purchase labs and high-tech facilities whilst snatching up fan favorites, such as Dr. Eggman, Knuckles, and Sonic himself.

Monopoly: Hello Kitty Edition

Tie up your bows and prepare for the arrival of the cutest girl in town with Monopoly: Hello Kitty Edition. Purring onto shelves in October 2024, perfectly timed with the 50th anniversary of this iconic brand, Monopoly: Hello Kitty Edition combines the nostalgic "adult fan" trend with the classic board game. With six adorable tokens, including Hello Kitty's bow and iconic face, and at a retail price of $34.99, this is the perfect gift for fans of all ages.

