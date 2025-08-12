Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Haunted Bloodlines, Horrified Triangles, Iphigames, Serafini Productions

Haunted Bloodlines Releases New Free Demo on Steam

Haunted Bloodlines, which altogether looks like a new nightmare fuel first-person survival and psychological horror game, has a free demo

Article Summary Haunted Bloodlines launches a free demo on Steam, letting players explore its eerie, shifting mansion.

Experience a first-person psychological horror game with intense narrative and creeping dread.

Features include defensive mechanics, smarter enemies, and a full visual overhaul for deeper immersion.

Sneak, survive, and uncover a haunted legacy with improved performance, new UI, and photo mode.

Indie game developer Horrified Triangles, along with co-publishers Iphigames and Serafini Productions, have launched a new demo for the game Haunted Bloodlines. The game is a psychological survival thriller in which you are thrown into the depths of a living mansion that appears to be psychotic. It will be up to you to find a way out without going insane or dying in the process. Enjoy the latest trailer, as the demo is available right now on Steam.

Haunted Bloodlines

Haunted Bloodlines is a first-person psychological horror game that plunges you into a mansion cursed by a legacy of grief, guilt, and madness. As a reluctant heir to a blood-soaked past, you must explore a decaying, ever-shifting estate where nothing is stable, not the rooms, not the timeline, and certainly not your own mind. With no weapons and limited sanity, your survival hinges on instinct, stealth, and unraveling the truth before it consumes you.

Step into an atmosphere drenched in psychological dread, where every shadow stretches beyond the natural and every corner could lead to something unspeakable. The mansion is alive, shifting and unfolding as you uncover its grim history. Winding corridors and interconnected locations deepen the mystery, drawing you further into a nightmare where reality and illusion blur.

Defensive Gameplay Mechanics – For the first time, players can fend off certain enemies, adding layers of tension and tactical choice.

Smarter Enemies – Enemies now respond with adaptive behaviors, making every encounter more unpredictable.

Complete Visual Overhaul – Nearly every asset has been rebuilt exclusively for Haunted Bloodlines , resulting in a haunting, atmospheric world drenched in dread.

, resulting in a haunting, atmospheric world drenched in dread. Improved Performance – Optimized for smoother gameplay, faster load times, and more stable performance.

Photo Mode – Capture spine-tingling moments in-game to relive your descent into madness.

New UI & Light Mode – A more intuitive interface and visual customization options.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!