Have A Nice Death Receives Final Early Access Update

Gearbox Publishing and Magic Design Studios have released the last Early Access update for Have A Nice Death, and it's a doozy! The update is called Executive Decisions, and with it comes so much content trying to cover it in a single paragraph wouldn't do it justice. They basically went all out to add as much as they could, shy of making this the final version of the game. At this point, we're guessing it will be announced any day now. But for now here are the complete list of updates from the developers of what you can find in it, along with a new trailer.

Five New "Breakdown" Difficulty Modes – With five new "Breakdown" difficulty modes (Breakdown XI, XII, XIII, XIV, XV), players can choose just how challenging they want their adventure to be. Depending on which Breakdown difficulty you choose, prepare for soul-crushingly difficult changes to occur, including bosses (Sorrows) and mini-bosses (Thanagers) being granted even more abilities and attacks, minions becoming more powerful, having to start a run with less HP, and much more.

New Secret Thanager: Rumor has it that one of Death, Inc.'s loyal and adorable employees has eaten a mysterious fruit causing them to become evil and… not so adorable. Will you find this secret Thanager

New Weapons and Spells: There are even more deadly tools to add to your arsenal, as four new spells, including "Lyberis Skull" that lets you summon a slew of tiny but mighty skulls, three new cloak weapons, like a Bow that shoots a homing arrow, and a new scythe have been added.

The world of Death, Inc. has expanded with over 50 new rooms and rooms have been updated to include new traps, tutorial elements, and rewards. New Questlines – Experience two new questlines, including a limited-time winter holiday questline:

New Progression Systems: With these new systems, you have even more power to choose how you dive deeper into the Underworld… Starting Scythe: At the beginning of a run, you can now choose between one of two scythes – Death's trusty, original one or a randomly selected, unique scythe. Scythe Transformation: With this new scythe upgrade system, your starting scythe can now be upgraded in three different ways. Meta Progression: A new leveling system has been added that lets you obtain new bonuses, like additional Anima, buffs and more

With these new systems, you have even more power to choose how you dive deeper into the Underworld… Additional Quality of Death Improvements: Along with NPCs having new character animations that reflect their mood, thanks to Early Access community feedback, you have the option to skip boss cinematics and the end of run screen to quickly jump back into the action – and the UI has been improved with new features like an ingot (gold) indicator.