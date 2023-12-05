Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Have A Nice Death, Magic Design Studios

Have A Nice Death Surprise Launches On Xbox & PlayStation

Take charge of Death Incorporated on PlayStation and Xbox as Have A Nice Death has finally been released for both platforms.

Article Summary Have A Nice Death now available on Xbox & PlayStation with surprise launch.

Game previously released for PC & Nintendo Switch, now with updates.

Players manage Death Incorporated, rounding up rogue soul-hoarding employees.

Features over 70 weapons and spells, procedural levels, and tough bosses.

Gearbox Publishing and Magic Design Studios had a surprise this morning as they released Have A Nice Death for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The game was already released back in March for both PC and the Nintendo Switch, as you take on the role of Death running the corporation that is the afterlife and having to clean up the mess your team has left behind with all of the rogue members who have left a mess of the place. Now, you can play it on previous and current-gen models with all of the updates and upgrades released so far.

"Just like our fans, we are beyond thrilled to see Have A Nice Death launch on PlayStation and Xbox today," said Simon Dutertre, Lead Game Designer at Magic Design Studios. "All of the support we have received over the years from our amazing fanbase has been absolutely incredible, and we are forever grateful. To the PlayStation and Xbox players out there, thank you for your patience, and we hope you enjoy your time in Death Incorporated!"

"Have A Nice Death is a delightfully dark action roguelike adventure, which has players assume the role of Death, Founder, and CEO of Death Incorporated, the giant underworld organization responsible for processing souls in the afterlife. As the company's supreme leader, players explore the darkly charming, procedurally generated departments of the corporation's headquarters to round up and rehabilitate rogue associates who have been ignoring company protocol and snatching up far too many souls on Earth. Getting the department bosses—also known as Sorrows—and their minions under control, however, is a difficult task and will require multiple runs to complete. With an arsenal of over 70 weapons and spells, along with an array of powerful upgrades, players have plenty of ways to get the job done and show everyone who's boss!"

