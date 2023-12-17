Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hawked, MY.GAMES

Hawked Adds New Holiday Heist Event To Early Access

Wanna get your holiday searching on with a team of adventurers? Hawked has a new Holiday Heist event happening until mid-January.

MY.GAMES has launched a new holiday event for the game Hawked, as players can have a few new fun things to do while it sits in Early Access. The new Holiday Heist will transform he game a bit as they throw up a festive them on everything and have you searching for presents that have mysteriously vanished and been placed in hidden spots across the entire map. We have details of all the holiday shenanigans going on in the game below as it will run until mid-January.

LIMITED-TIME EVENT: HOLIDAY HEIST

Everything was in order… until it wasn't. The Riftwake's holiday presents have mysteriously disappeared, and Cynthia is not amused. Team up with your fellow Renegades to hunt down clues and bring back the stolen presents on a veritable Holiday Heist, available to undertake until January 14! It seems even Disciples like to spruce up their hideouts for the holidays. It's unclear where they got the tinsel and fairy lights from, but they've shown a surprising eye for design and done up X-Isle to match the season!

HOLIDAY REWARDS

Get your hands on Wonderment, by completing Quests during the Holiday Heist event. This Holly Jolly resource can be found across X-Isle as you help retrieve stolen presents and keep hunting treasure for GRAIL. Dr. Bjorn's already busy researching this bauble-like currency and is eager to trade exclusive swag like the Gift Wrap Weapon Skin, Snowman Souvenir, and more for some samples. If you subscribe to the Hawked newsletter, check your inbox for a head start with 50x Wonderment!

FESTIVE SHOPPING

Stay frosty with the Hulkin' Santa Avatar, or go over the hills upon a Jolly Sled Hoverboard! Check out GE-0's new stock of customizations for the full winter collection.

HAWKED TWITCH DROPS

Grab some snacks, get cozy, and watch some Hawked streams! Earn the Winter Lilac and Space Purple Color Schemes as Twitch Drops go live from December 22 to January 2.

