Headup Games Announces Film Noir Platformer White Shadows

Headup Games released an announcement trailer during Gamescom 2020 this week for their film noir platformer White Shadows. The game has been made to be a cinematic narrative puzzle platformer where you are told many things about your current society trying to survive a plague. Until one day, a young girl decides to venture out and seek the truth and see if they are indeed still in danger or if the life they are living is all a lie. The game is set to be released sometime in 2021 for PC and next-gen consoles. For now, you can check out the story and trailer below.

Some time ago, the great war led to a plague which wiped almost all living things from the face of the earth. Or so they say. Nobody is safe outside the White City, and the birds are to blame for the plague. Or so they say. Only a shining coat of fresh white color will protect you from the plague, and you must earn your ration of color by staying obedient. Or so they say. But Ravengirl stopped listening. Her escape pushes you deeper and deeper into ever more surreal parts of the city – slums constructed out of the remains of a circus, giant workers' quarters which travel through the endless night, a perverted amusement park where white color flows endlessly, a forgotten place where the other outlaws gather around a tree made of tin. On your journey into the darkness you will become the main attraction of the half-human, half-animal inhabitants of the city. You will catch up with your own past and become a victim, a perpetrator, a prophet. You will find the resistance hidden deep in the belly of the city and learn about the horrible truth of the white color and the world outside the city. Or will you?