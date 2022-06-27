Hearthstone Announces Newest Expansion: Murder At Castle Nathria

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the next major expansion coming to Hearthstone this August with Murder At Castle Nathria. The game will be introducing a new murder-mystery kind of story as you'll be given a story centered around poor Sire Denathrius, who was murdered at his own dinner party. (No joke, this is really what's happening) The expansion will be adding 135 new cards to the mix that will greatly change the meta for a number of decks, including Legendary Suspects, a new Location card type, and a new Keyword: Infuse. We have more details and the promo trailer below as this deck will come out on August 2nd, 2022.

The Shadowlands is normally where souls go after they die, so when someone dies in the Shadowlands, that's a special kind of mystery. Sire Denathrius invited 10 of his counterparts and enemies to Castle Nathria for a dinner party so that he could address the malicious rumors that he is hoarding anima, the life-energy that is drained from tortured souls and used to power the Shadowlands. But just after the festivities started, Sire Denathrius was found dead! It seems a gaggle of enemies does not a good dinner party make. Now the illustrious Murloc Holmes, and his trusty sidekick Watfin, have been called to solve the case. Scour new Location cards, follow the trail of Infused minions, question the 10 Legendary suspects, and help determine who committed Murder at Castle Nathria! New Card Type: Location: For the first time ever, specific locations are now represented in game! Locations are a temporary addition to your board, playable just like minions, only as advantageous buffs instead. Drop them onto the board and activate their effects wisely, keeping careful watch on the one-turn cooldown and diminishing durability to execute your strategy. Locations are a permanent addition to Hearthstone.

New Keyword: Infuse: Anima, the soul currency of the Shadowlands, is here to Infuse your gameplay. Cards with this keyword will drink in the lost anima when a friendly minion dies and transform into mightier versions of themselves. Hold these cards in your hand until they're fully infused—a transformation signified by completely new artwork.

Legendary Suspects: Get curious about ten new Legendary suspects! With one minion per class, there won't be any shortage of potential motives to unearth. Additionally, every player will be awarded Prince Renathal upon login, a neutral Legendary who will give your hero ten more health and adds ten more cards to your deck.