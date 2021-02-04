hearthstone & Overwatch Both Launch Lunar New Year Events

Blizzard Entertainment has kicked off two Lunar New Year events at the same time today in Overwatch and Hearthstone. First, Hearthstone will kick off its proceedings today which will include a new set of Legendary Quests, heroes being added based around the Three Kingdoms saga, and a new Tavern Brawl. Meanwhile, the Overwatch side of things will have a new set of weekly challenges as well as a new brawl mode called Bounty Hunter, as well as the usual cosmetic additions. Both of these will run from today until February 25th. You can read about both of them below.

Legendary Quests Good fortune is coming your way! New Legendary quests rewarding a total of 9 card packs from Madness at the Darkmoon Faire and Scholomance Academy will be available from February 9 through February 23! Play 1 game of Battlegrounds to earn 2 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs and 1 Scholomance Academy card pack.

Play 5 games of Duels to earn 2 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs and 1 Scholomance Academy card pack.

Play 5 Ranked Standard games to earn 2 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs and 1 Scholomance Academy card pack. Three Kingdoms Heroes The Three Kingdoms skins are inspired by Romance of Three Kingdoms, an epic Chinese tale of war, heroes, and betrayal where three successor kingdoms rose to power after the collapse of the Han Empire and battled to reunify the country. The Three Kingdoms skins will be available in-game and on the Blizzard web shop from February 9 until February 19! Hearthstone Lunar Blessings Tavern Brawl Returning to the Tavern is the Lunar Blessing Tavern Brawl! Choose a class, get a random deck, and choose an animal to receive its blessing and power!

NEW BRAWL: BOUNTY HUNTER Player who scores the first kill of the match becomes a Target; everyone else becomes a Bounty Hunter

When the Target is killed, the player who dealt the final blow becomes the new Target

Bounty Hunter will become part of the standard Arcade rotation after Lunar New Year OVERWATCH WEEKLY CHALLENGES Weekly Challenges are back for Lunar New Year, allowing you to unlock limited-time rewards by winning nine games each week.

Rewards include an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins!

Week 1: Terracotta Medic Baptiste

Week 2: Xiake McCree

Week 3: Imperial Guard Reaper NEW COSMETICS 5 Legendary Skins

Bull Demon Orisa

Tiger Huntress Ashe

Dragonfire Bastion

Kkachi Echo

Pale Serpent Widowmaker

3 Overwatch Epic Skins

Player Icons, Sprays