Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone - Cataclysm

Hearthstone Unveils Details About New Cataclysm Expansion

Hearthstone has revealed the preliminary details for the brand-new Cataclysm expansion, scheduled to launch in mid-March 2026

Article Summary Hearthstone's new Cataclysm expansion launches March 17, 2026, kicking off the Year of the Scarab.

Expect new Herald and Shatter keywords, plus legendary spells for all classes, shaking up the meta.

A revamped Colossal mechanic and world-ending storyline put players against an empowered Deathwing.

All cards from Into the Emerald Dream and The Lost City of Un'Goro become free trial cards on March 10.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the preliminary details for the next major expansion coming to Hearthstone, as we got our first look at Cataclysm. Serving as the first major expansion during the Year of the Scarab, the team revealed as much as they could with a teaser trailer and a 17-minute presentation video, both of which you can see here. The shorthand is they're breaking out the evil for this one and causing all sorts of chaos that will, for better and worse, change the meta and bring another world-ending crisis to the title. We have some dev notes and a quote here as well, as the expansion is currently scheduled to launch on March 17, 2026.

Hearthstone – Cataclysm

At the end of Across the Timeways, Murozond shattered the Hourglass of time and brought forth a world-ending threat into our timeline! Not just any Deathwing, but one who succeeded in his Cataclysm, now threatens our Azeroth. Launching on March 17, the Cataclysm expansion amps up the fan‑favorite Colossal mechanic, introduces two new keywords—Herald and Shatter—and adds class‑specific legendary spells capturing the defining moments of the Heroes of Time.

Coming alongside the Cataclysm expansion is a series of in- and out-of-game events as well as a whole Dragon's Hoard of rewards for all players. Work together to recruit the Dragonflights and push back Deathwing's forces, while Chromie travels through time to recruit allies from previous expansions. When she returns, every card from Into the Emerald Dream and The Lost City of Un'Goro—including Golden cards—will be made available for all players starting March 10! These "trial cards" will be unlocked for anyone to play with throughout the expansion cycle.

"Our objective this year is simple: keep things interesting, keep things fun, and keep the meta evolving," said Executive Producer Nathan Lyons‑Smith. With Cataclysm, the next chapter of Hearthstone begins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!