Hearts Of Iron IV: Götterdämmerung Set For Mid-November Release

The new Hearts Of Iron IV expansion known as Götterdämmerung will arrive in mid-November, giving a boost to German forces and more

Paradox Interactive has confirmed a release date for Hearts Of Iron IV: Götterdämmerung, as the new expansion will arrive in mid-November. The content will allow you to build the industrial and research foundation you need to survive through the war, no matter what country you play in this revision of WWII where you can play any country you wish. But this one specifically has a focus on Germany and the forces you'll be able to use on their end of events. We have the finer details below, as the content will be released on November 14, 2024.

Hearts Of Iron IV: Götterdämmerung

Though crippled by the settlement of the last war, a strong Germany has returned as the axis of power in Central Europe. This strength only heightens the resentment for what is thought to have been a historic injustice. But history is not written in stone. What path will Germany take in your hands? Can you revitalize socialist resistance to the Fascist regime? Will Germany take its shape under a revived monarchy?

Larger German Focus Tree : Revised national focuses and alternate historical paths for one of the most played nations in Hearts of Iron IV. Revised political paths include new monarchist content, a restored democratic Germany and alternate fascist militarist paths. More character-driven events add flavor to the war's central player.

: Revised national focuses and alternate historical paths for one of the most played nations in Hearts of Iron IV. Revised political paths include new monarchist content, a restored democratic Germany and alternate fascist militarist paths. More character-driven events add flavor to the war's central player. Revised Austrian Focus Tree : New alternate histories for Austria free of German control, as well as content for surrounding countries that were once part of the Habsburg Empire. There is also a revised historical path for AI controlled Austria.

: New alternate histories for Austria free of German control, as well as content for surrounding countries that were once part of the Habsburg Empire. There is also a revised historical path for AI controlled Austria. Hungarian Focus Tree : Rebuild the nation, using technology to overcome manpower shortages. Reform the Austro-Hungarian Empire and forge a powerful, unified faction.

: Rebuild the nation, using technology to overcome manpower shortages. Reform the Austro-Hungarian Empire and forge a powerful, unified faction. Belgian Focus Tree : Resist or welcome German supremacy. Draw on the natural wealth of the Congo and build potential for an African government-in-exile.

: Resist or welcome German supremacy. Draw on the natural wealth of the Congo and build potential for an African government-in-exile. Special Projects: Build scientific facilities to pursue advanced research in special projects, assigning scientists to further your war effort. Special projects include nuclear physics, advanced aircraft, rocketry, advanced tanks and artillery, naval engineering, and electronics.

Build scientific facilities to pursue advanced research in special projects, assigning scientists to further your war effort. Special projects include nuclear physics, advanced aircraft, rocketry, advanced tanks and artillery, naval engineering, and electronics. Raids: Attack important enemy targets with carefully planned strikes. Enemy ports, industrial structures, research facilities, and special resource collection areas are potential targets for bombing strikes, commando raids, or paratroop attacks.

Attack important enemy targets with carefully planned strikes. Enemy ports, industrial structures, research facilities, and special resource collection areas are potential targets for bombing strikes, commando raids, or paratroop attacks. And more: Changes to the map art to show new structures, AI players better at planning attacks, changes to the use and effectiveness of atomic warfare, and deeper city combat.

