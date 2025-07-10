Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Heartworm, Vincent Adinolfi

Heartworm Receives New Release Date For Month's End

After having its initial release window pushed back, the horror game Heartworm now has an official date, as it arrives this month

Experience retro-inspired 90s survival horror with fixed and over-the-shoulder camera perspectives.

Play as Sam, exploring a haunted house and battling supernatural forces using a camera as your weapon.

Features include multiple endings, classic puzzles, optional retro effects, and a unique soundtrack.

Solo indie game developer Vincent Adinolfi and publisher DreadXP have confirmed the release date for Heartworm, as it arrives this month. The game was originally et for a Spring release this year, but the window was pushed back as they continued work on the lo-fi survival horror title. Now we know the game will be released on July 31, 2025, for Steam. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which e have for you here, showing off what the current build of the game looks like to prepare for the horrors to come.

Heartworm

Grief-stricken over the death of her beloved grandfather, Sam falls down an internet rabbit hole, driven by the hope of reconnecting with him. Following a lead from a mysterious forum, she ventures to a supposedly supernatural house in the mountains, desperate to make contact with the other side. Defend yourself with a camera while solving death's mysteries in a reverent evolution of 90's survival horror, integrating both fixed cameras and over-the-shoulder perspectives.

Fans of classics like Resident Evil and Silent Hill and those new to the genre will be able to enjoy mechanics, controls, and graphics inspired by games from the late 90s, with the option to turn some effects off for a slightly more modern experience. Check out the new trailer to get a look at some of the gameplay, including the camera-based combat, exploration, and puzzles.

A journey through grief and loss within retro-inspired atmospheric environments.

Four to six hours of gameplay with multiple endings set to a haunting original soundtrack.

Both pre-rendered and in-game cutscenes.

A focus on exploration with classic puzzles and limited combat using a camera as a weapon.

A modern control scheme with 3rd person over-the-shoulder aiming and optional classic tank controls.

Optional pixelation and retro effects call back to the first 3D console era for a more authentic experience.

