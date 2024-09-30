Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Hell Is Us

Hell Is Us Releases New 15-Minute Gameplay Video

Nacon dropped an impressive video today for Hell Is Us, as we get a good 15 minutes worth of footage for the upcoming action title

Article Summary Nacon releases a 15-minute gameplay video for Hell Is Us, showcasing action-adventure gameplay.

Guided by Creative Director Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, the video explains game mechanics and features.

Set in a war-torn land, players battle supernatural creatures using historical weapons and a drone.

Hell Is Us offers a semi-open world with no map or quest markers, promoting instinctual exploration.

Developer Rogue Factor and publisher Nacon dropped a surprise video this morning for Hell Is Us, as we got a good 15 minutes' worth of footage from the game. The game has been in development for a few years now, and up until recently, we'd only been seeing scraps of what's leaked and lightly revised by the team. This video goes all-out to show off the gameplay, while also being guided by Creative Director Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, who explains a lot of what you're seeing. Enjoy the footage as the game will arrive sometime in 2025.

Hell Is Us

If war is the closest we get to hell on Earth, it's because Earth harbors the worst of demons: humankind. In an isolated country ravaged by infighting, discover the secrets of your past and deal with the repercussions of a mysterious calamity. Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration. Explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey. In addition to the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat.

Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance. No map, no compass, no quest markers: following your instincts is part of the adventure. Enjoy a unique experience that uses innovative writing and level design to let you make your own decisions and follow your instincts as you explore. Your discoveries are yours alone. Swords, spears, and axes: a wide range of weapons forged specially for fighting these supernatural creatures is available. You will need to learn how to fight these monsters and use your drone wisely to stay alive.

