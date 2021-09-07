Hell Let Loose Reveals Console Open Beta & Release Date

Team17 and Black Matter announced today that Hell Let Loose has an official release date and they're starting an open beta. We now know that the game is set for release on October 5th for PS5 and Xbox Series X. What's more, the open beta will be running from September 16th-20th, however, it will be a PS5 exclusive beta. No word yet if they'll try to sneak one in there for Xbox or not, but we're guessing if they were going to do one, they would have just said it. You can enjoy the trailer for it down below.

The PlayStation 5 open beta will provide a brutal taste of war, as both sides fight for victory on the Hurtgen Forest map in Warfare mode, which sees each side begin the battle occupying half of the map. From there, they'll have to push the opposition back and secure enemy territory for themselves until they reach their base, or hold the most ground until the timer runs out. At launch, Warfare will be joined by Offensive mode where one side plays the role of attacker and the other acts as defender, while Hurtgen Forest will be joined by maps set across the Western Front, from the windswept sands of Utah and Omaha beaches to the brutal house-to-house, street-to-street urban fighting across Carentan. The brutality of the War in Europe: Hell Let Loose portrays the battles of the Western Front across two distinct modes, Offensive and Warfare.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hell Let Loose I Console Launch Date Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/FHqdNqMYZIc)