Hello Games Adds New Giant Mechs To No Man's Sky

In case you thought getting around planets in every other vehicle in No Man's Sky was boring, now you have the ability to do so inside a giant mech. Hello Games introduced a brand new patch this week in which they added the ability to roam around in a new device they call The Minotaur. Which is their version of a "heavy exosuit hybrid", which basically gives you access to a small mech. This is basically the smaller version of the one you would see in other franchises like MechWarrior or Robotech. It's a scout suit. It doesn't have major fire power, it's not going to let you beat up threatening animals, you're not going to fly over the ground forever until you run out of fuel. But you can build it up like other vehicles in the game to do much more than just be a fancy way to get around. If it sounds like we're downplaying it, we're really not trying to. No Man's Sky has a lot of tech in it that the devs have put in there to try and improve the quality of it over the past couple of years. This is just the latest version of those additions. If you'd like to know more about the update, you can read about it here. But we have the main talking points about the mech from the devs below.

THE MINOTAUR

Added a new planetary Exocraft, the Minotaur Heavy Exosuit Hybrid.

Acquire the plans for the Minotaur Geobay at the Construction Research Station aboard the Space Anomaly.

The Minotaur allows exploration in even the most extreme environments, with a unique hazard protection upgrade that keeps the pilot safe from environmental damage.

The Minotaur comes with its own set of upgrades and technologies.

Blueprints are available to purchase from Iteration: Perses on the Space Anomaly.

Upgrade Modules can be found at the Exocraft Technology Merchant at your local Space Station.

Other specialist Minotaur abilities include the ability to upgrade its mining laser with Terrain Manipulation capabilities, and the ability to collect or harvest rare planetary resources such as Storm Crystals without leaving the safety of the cabin.