Hello Kitty Competes In The Summer Games In Funko Pop! Blitz

Funko Pop! Blitz has a brand new event coming up this week as Hello Kitty will be making an appearance during the Summer Games. You knew with the Olympics being held in Japan, at some point in time, Hello Kitty would end up making an appearance. And while no one can use the trademark, let's be honest, you know what Summer Games means to everyone who doesn't have permission to use the official term. As you can see here, the iconic mascot will be taking part in several events with costumes to match. It's up to you to play through the games and collect all five of these United States-specific designs. We have more info on the event below, but if you want to take part in it, you'll need to download the game from either the App Store to Google Play.

The Funko Pop! Blitz Hello Kitty Summer Games event will start at 5pm PST on Wednesday, July 14 and run through 5pm PST on Tuesday, July 20. During the event, players will have the opportunity to grab one of the Hello Kitty Event Pops! and show off their tennis, basketball and gymnastics skills. Get this cute competitor in a variety of costumes: Hello Kitty (Basketball)

Hello Kitty (Tennis)

Hello Kitty (Gymnast)

Hello Kitty (Lady Liberty)

Hello Kitty (Gold Medal) During the Hello Kitty Summer Games event, gold medals will appear on the Sports Stadium board in every Funko Pop! Blitz event game. Players can drop the gold medals to the bottom of the board to help Hello Kitty win tournaments! Only by rising to the challenge and completing all the event stages will players be rewarded with the event-exclusive Hello Kitty (Gold Medal) to complete their digital Funko Pops! collections.