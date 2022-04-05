Hello Kitty & Friends Just Got Their Own Version Of Monopoly

Fans of Hello Kitty & Friends will have a brand new board game to add to their collection as The Op has released a new version of Monopoly. Partnering with the parent company Sanrio, the company has released the version you see below, officially being called Monopoly: Hello Kitty and Friends. The board looks so cute and pink you'd swear it was made of cotton candy, as they have gone out of their way to get in as many references to the franchise as possible. Everything here is practically the same as regular Monopoly, only with some redesigned materials and reworded cards to bring the game to HK's world. The game is currently only available online through The Op's website for $40. You can check out more about it below.

"You can never have too many friends!" Live by the words of Sanrio's universally adored icon and join Hello Kitty in her colorful world with Monopoly: Hello Kitty and Friends! Buy, sell, and trade locations where all your favorite characters work and play in this all-new, custom version of the classic game featuring My Melody, Keroppi, Badtz-Maru, Chococat, Cinnamoroll, and many others. This adorable version of the fast-dealing property trading game lets players join Hello Kitty and her friends on a super fun journey buying, selling, and trading properties named after shops and landmarks like Hello Kitty's Hotel, My Melody's Flower Shop, and Sunshine Park. Choose one of seven collectible tokens to travel the board and invest in spots that keep the community busy! Those seven collectible tokens feature Hello Kitty and Friends as the cutest vehicles, and Celebrations and Adventures are in store as you collect Kuromi's Candy Shop, DokiDoki's Burger Shack, and more to be the last player standing to win!