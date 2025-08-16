Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2025, Heptic Arena, Prism Studio

Heptic Arena Will Have a Playable Demo at Gamescom 2025

If you happen to be in Germany for Gamescom this week, you'll be able to play a demo of the game Heptic Arena on the floor

Experience a third-person PvPvE arena shooter set in a sci-fi intergalactic game show.

Fight monster hordes and rival teams across four unique biomes in search of the Relic.

Choose from four distinct species, each offering unique skills and playstyles in the Arena.

Indie game developer and publisher Prism Studio has confirmed that their new game, Heptic Arena, will have a demo available to play at Gamescom 2025. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a third-person PvPvE arena shooter where you're a contestant on an intergalactic game show fighting other players and monster hordes in a colosseum-style arena battle, just trying to survive. Gamnecom will be the first place anyone will get to try the game, as we're guessing they will reveal the Early Access plans during the convention. Enjoy the latest trailer previewing what people will be able to play.

Heptic Arena

Heptic Arena is a third-person PvPvE Arena Shooter set within an intergalactic game show that features four distinct biomes filled with monster hordes and hazards as you fight to extract with the Relic in a thrilling colosseum-style arena finale. Become a contender in the illustrious Arena and participate in the only blood sport televised across the known universe. Each episode will pit you and your friends not only against other contenders, but the whims of the organizers as well. Explore, upgrade your arsenal, shoot opponents, shoot your friends – do whatever it takes to become the champion of Heptic Arena!

Gauntlet Style Progression – Players must scour the landscape with their team, completing quests and gaining infamy whilst searching for the Relic, crossing paths with competing teams and increasingly large hordes of monsters.

Players must scour the landscape with their team, completing quests and gaining infamy whilst searching for the Relic, crossing paths with competing teams and increasingly large hordes of monsters. Four Unique Species: Select from the Shinkarian, Vyrkosh, Zonturi, or Cynos races participating in the Arena, each allowing for a different approach to combat with their unique skill sets.

Select from the Shinkarian, Vyrkosh, Zonturi, or Cynos races participating in the Arena, each allowing for a different approach to combat with their unique skill sets. Four Unique Biomes: Built to mimic the home environments of the contenders, The Arena features four unique biomes – Alps, Gomidesh, Kortagan, and Yerosh.

Built to mimic the home environments of the contenders, The Arena features four unique biomes – Alps, Gomidesh, Kortagan, and Yerosh. Colosseum-style Arena Finale: Once a team has completed their quests to unlock the elusive Relic, it's time to head to the central Colosseum to try and extract in an epic finale worthy of the audience's adulation – Make them watch!

