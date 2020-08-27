Here Be Dragons Will Launch On Nintendo Switch On September 3rd

Red Zero Games announced today that they will be bringing Here Be Dragons over to the Nintendo Switch on September 3rd, 2020. The game was released last year on Steam bringing a turn-based strategy title to the seven seas as you navigate ships from port to port in the old world, trying to evade all of the creatures in the ocean who would want to do you harm. It's actually quite fun and innovative as there are many ways to plan strategies, build boats, find supplies at ports, and some creative storytelling along the way. You can check out the trailer and screenshots below with more info as the game will drop next week.

Be a responsible captain, you mongrel! Use the original Dice Activation System to attack enemies, heal your crew, and upgrade the fleet.

Decide the fate of the fleet before someone -or something- decides it for you. Collect Ink and use Errata to turn the tide of an encounter.

This map can't be rolled up. Cross the seas using an ancient, living map, full of terrible creatures ready to devour you!

Confront the fiercest beasts that ever lived: Leviathans and Krakens, predatory whales, and lustful mermaids. Decimate Tritons, awaken dragons, and then erase them from human memory.

You'll go nuts! Meet an extraordinary company of weirdos, madmen, and oddballs. Their vices and virtues fuel the journey.

The bureaucrats will try your patience. Clash with the bureaucratic machine. Don't lose your cool when confronted by the absurdities spewed by authorities and royal advisors.

Think of yourself as a Witcher of the sea. Spit on pirates. Ignore the settlers. You're above them all – a monster hunter traversing aqua incognita. So what if you go crazy sometimes?