Here's Where To Get The New Galarian Shinies In Pokémon GO Today

New Galarian Shinies arrive today in Pokémon GO. Along with the arrival of entirely new species like Wooloo (pictured below), Skwovet, Falinks, and Zacian, a few of the Galarian regional variants we've already had for some time will be able to be encountered in their Shiny forms. These new Shinies include Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetch'd, Galarian Stunfisk, and Galarian Weezing. Some of these Pokémon have multiple different ways in which they can be found in Pokémon GO, so keep reading to see how you can Shiny hunt these new releases.

Here's how you can encounter the Galarian regional variants in Pokémon GO during the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield event.

Galarian Darumaka (Cannot be Shiny) 7KM Eggs Wild spawn

Galarian Farfetch'd (New Shiny) 7KM Eggs Tier One Raids One encounter available in the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Timed Research page 4 of 5

Galarian Meowth (New Shiny) 7KM Eggs One encounter available in the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Timed Research page 3 of 5

Galarian Ponyta (Shiny-capable) 7KM Eggs

Galarian Slowpoke (Cannot be Shiny) 7KM Eggs Tier One Raids

Galarian Stunfisk (New Shiny) 7KM Eggs One encounter available in the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Timed Research page 5 of 5

Galarian Weezing (New Shiny) Tier Three Raids

Galarian Zigzagoon (Shiny-capable) 7KM Eggs Tier One Raids



Raid Guides for the Legendary Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles Forme as well as Raid Guides for all Tier Three bosses including Galarian Weezing and more.

A breakdown of the tasks and rewards of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword and Shield Timed Research.

Details for the full event, including which features will be available in Week One: Sword and which we'll have to wait for Week Two: Shield to see.

Happy hunting, fellow Pokémon trainers!