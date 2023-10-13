Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hero Survival, PigeonDev, Sometimes You

Hero Survival Set For PC & Console Launch In Late October

Check out the latest trailer for the game Hero Survival as the team are working to release it for both PC and consoles in a few weeks.

Indie game developer PigeonDev, along with publisher Sometimes You, have set a release date for Hero Survival for later this month. The latest trailer shows off what the game is going to look and play like on PS4 and PS5, as they will be releasing it alongside the PC version (as well as Xbox and Nintendo Switch) on October 27, 2023. Enjoy the trailer and the latest info below as you fight to survive against all odds when you are not the superhero anyone may think you are.

"Hero Survival is an action-roguelite where you have to shoot down hordes of monsters from classic horror movies one by one to please the Mad Time God. Choose from a variety of skills, weapons, and items to create a unique build for every bizarre character. A simple storyline encases the moreish gameplay challenges. Combining recognizable monsters and heroes from horror and action movies, it is a setting that will entertain both the gamers and was set up for the mad god of time and space, who mistakenly dragged our protagonist, mistaking him for a great warrior."

"Confront mummies, zombies, ghosts, vampires, and many more indescribable, all with their own attributes and characteristics. Variety and attention to detail was essential in the presentation to add depth and interactive interest. Ghosts pass through any obstacles, giant zombies act as tanks, and the Devil trying to get to the player can destroy even his allies. The player will progress through the game by unlocking new weapons, characters, and as well as annihilating the baddies, finding rewards as you build your characters, who have many differing characteristics. The more powerful you become you will also, of course, face more devious and powerful fiends. It's not all about shooting but action is the name of the game, and there are many subtleties and surprises to uncover."

"Within each individual run, you will choose which build you want to use, combining skills (both permanent and those that give short-term bonuses) and loot. One important thing to remember – because each level is a puzzle that you have to solve in an ever-changing environment. You can always get the wrong skills and wrong weapons and you have no choice but to adapt to it. And the more enjoyable it will be to find a way to complete the level even when things don't go according to plan."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!