Hewlett-Packard Announces Plans To Acquire HyperX

Hewlett-Packard dropped an interesting announcement today as the company revealed plans to acquire HyperX. The brand is currently the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, in which they've produced a successful line of gaming peripherals. HP doesn't really make a ton of those products as their focus for years has been office gear, so essentially they would be adding a new range of items to their catalog like gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, USB microphones, and console accessories all geared toward gamers. According to the announcement, HP will pay $425 million to acquire the brand, as Kingston will retain the DRAM, flash, and SSD gaming products. The deal would also put the company in the middle of several esports deals and sponsorships, which depending on how they manage it, could be a major boost to a lot of teams. Here are a couple of quotes from both companies as we wait to see it be finalized.

"HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we're thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family," said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc. "We continue to advance our leadership in Personal Systems by modernizing compute experiences and expanding into valuable adjacencies. We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business." "HyperX products are designed to meet the most rigorous demands of all gamers – from casual to the most hardcore – giving them a winning edge and helping them stay on top of their game," said John Tu, Co-founder and CEO, Kingston. "Both of our companies thrive because we focus on our employees and share the same core values and culture. David Sun (Co-founder and COO) and I saw the possibilities for the HyperX business and its employees and we both realized that this change brings a brighter future for HyperX."