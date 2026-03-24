Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blink Industries, Hidden Objects, Nippets

Hidden Object Game Nippets Has Been Given an April Launch Date

Can you find the objects you're looking for in Nippets among all of the stories happening in front of you? Find out in a few weeks

Article Summary Nippets, a hand-drawn hidden object game, launches for PC via Steam in April from Blink Industries.

Explore lively 2D maps, interact with everything, and uncover secrets while solving classic puzzles.

Meet quirky residents, reveal interconnected stories, and pet plenty of adorable cats on your journey.

No timers or high scores—just a relaxing experience across multiple maps with secret areas to unlock.

Developer and publisher Blink Industries has announced a release date for their hidden-object title, Nippets. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a hand-drawn hidden object game that takes inspiration from the joy of people watching, and turns that into a chance to tell small stories while you look around for the objects. You'll do all sorts of things such as check windows, shae plants and trees, look behind objects, even spin things around to find different scenes and secrets.

While you find the objects you'll encounter different residents and people living out their lives and telling all sorts of stories in the process. You might even come to love some of the inhabitants you come across in the process. We have more details about the game here, along witht he latest trailer and some screenshots, as the game will be released for PC via Steam on April 7, 2026.

Can You Find All The Objects Among The Stories and People of Nippets?

Nippets is a hidden-object game where you explore handcrafted 2D maps, searching out lost items and solving tiny puzzles. Peek, poke and prod your way through a responsive living world. Shake trees from side to side, startle birds from lamp-posts, beep the horn on a garbage truck – everything is designed with play in mind. Solve the puzzles to unlock more areas, and dive into 3-5 explorable spaces per map for even more surprises. Each solution tells a story, and some stories carry over through the seasons. Keep exploring to see what happens next!

Around 2-3 hours of gameplay

Delightful

A charming hand drawn world

No high scores or time pressure

Multiple maps with secret areas to unlock

Classic hidden-object style puzzles

Cats (pettable)

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