Higround Announced New Sonic the Hedgehog Collection

Higround has announced a new partnership with SEGA to bring several Sonic the Hedgehog-themed gaming items to their collection

The lineup includes unique keyboards inspired by classic Sonic, Dreamcast, and iconic game levels.

Premium features like CNC Aluminum, Hall Effect technology, and Dampening Plus ensure top-tier performance.

Multiple designs cater to gamers and collectors, blending Sonic nostalgia with advanced keyboard tech.

Gaming peripheral brand Higround announced this morning that they have formed a new partnership with SEGA to make a new line of Sonic the Hedgehog items for a new collection. As you can see here, the designs invoke several classic characters, as well as some unique looks that harken back to classic SEGA and Dreamcast designs. Offering a range of different keyboards and mats depending on what you like to game with and how you want your setup to look. We have the details on what they have coming for you below, as they have officially gone on sale today.

Higround x Sonic the Hedgehog

The Summit 65+ (Dreamcast Design) $299.95: The ultimate luxury centerpiece, featuring a premium CNC Aluminum finish and mirror-like stainless steel back plate in an iconic Dreamcast aesthetic. It utilizes the new Dampening Plus five-layer system for a silent, stable, and solid typing experience, engineered for the collector who demands the best.

The ultimate luxury centerpiece, featuring a premium CNC Aluminum finish and mirror-like stainless steel back plate in an iconic Dreamcast aesthetic. It utilizes the new Dampening Plus five-layer system for a silent, stable, and solid typing experience, engineered for the collector who demands the best. The Basecamp 65HE (Radical Highway Design): Capturing the theme of speed, this keyboard debuts the Hall Effect (HE) technology for extreme precision and responsiveness. The design is inspired by the adrenaline-fueled level from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe, making it the highest-performing option for competitive gamers.

Capturing the theme of speed, this keyboard debuts the Hall Effect (HE) technology for extreme precision and responsiveness. The design is inspired by the adrenaline-fueled level from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe, making it the highest-performing option for competitive gamers. The Basecamp 96+ (Classic Sonic the Hedgehog Design) $189.95: Built for the power user and true fan of the classic blue blur, this 96% layout offers full functionality in a compact form. It combines Dampening Plus technology with TTC Neptune switches for the best sound profile and excels in both gaming and productivity performance.

Built for the power user and true fan of the classic blue blur, this 96% layout offers full functionality in a compact form. It combines Dampening Plus technology with TTC Neptune switches for the best sound profile and excels in both gaming and productivity performance. The Basecamp 75+ (Escape from the City Design & Sonic CD Design) $169.95: Higround's compact and versatile 75% design returns in two distinct versions. These keyboards feature Dampening Plus technology and TTC Neptune switches, making them a blend of performance and art ideal for audiophiles and RGB-lovers. The designs draw inspiration from the high-energy aesthetics of Escape from the City and Sonic CD.

