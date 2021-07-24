Hindsight 20/20: Wrath Of The Raakshasa Will Launch September 9th

Young one-armed warrior Jehan stands between two wildly different worlds. Growing up in the kingdom of Champaner, he learned to abhor violence. He chose pacifism whenever possible, at worst using a stun baton in self-defense. That was before his father's murder, before the virus started turning Champaner's citizens into bloodthirsty Raakshasas. Now Jehan finds himself at the crossroads of fate itself, and his decisions will shape the future of the entire world.

Mold the future, one choice at a time. Uphold Champaner's values with a stun rod in Merciful combat, or embrace the sweet finality of sharpened steel in Ruthless battle. Wield special abilities from throwing the sword like a boomerang to stunning entire crowds of enemies. Confront bosses reacting to Merciful and Ruthless combat differently, effectively creating two different encounters. Jehan's actions — combat, dialogue, even who he chooses to help and when — alter how passerbys perceive him throughout his journey. What may seem like the "right" path early on can have unexpected implications further down the road, leading to 10 different endings. Explore a gorgeous watercolor world blending magic and technology in a highly divergent story encouraging multiple playthroughs to see all of the different possibilities.