Hirogami Confirmed For Early September For Release

Rather than push its release date back, Hirogami has been confirmed to stay right where it is for an early September launch

Developed by Kakehashi Games and Bandai Namco, Hirogami is a 3D action platformer inspired by origami.

Players control Hiro, a performer who can fold into animals and shapes to traverse, solve puzzles, and battle foes.

Unfold a beautiful world threatened by the Blight, blending papercraft visuals with traditional Japanese music.

Kakehashi Games and Bandai Namco have confirmed that the game Hirogami will, in fact, keep its original release date for Early September. As we've been reporting here, many games have had to make adjustments after the surprise reveal that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released on September 4. Rather than push their release date back, the team has confirmed the game will stay where it is and be released on September 3, 2025.

Hirogami

Hirogami is a 3D action platformer inspired by the ancient Japanese art of origami (paper folding). Everything you encounter has been crafted to convey the physical, often fragile, natural world of paper, amidst a story interwoven with threads of wistful intrigue. Discover new forms to traverse the world, solve puzzles, and best your foes. Roll through obstacles and enemies alike as a hardy Armadillo, traverse the treetops and pound pests as a mighty Ape, and leap to previously unreachable heights as a formidable Frog.

A powerful force of digital creatures – the Blight – is invading the world, defiling the delicate natural balance that has held sway for an age. As Hiro, an enigmatic performer (and master of the art of folding) from Shishiki village, it falls to you to cleanse the mind-warped inhabitants of this world, and to bring peace back to the land. Explore every nook and cranny and discover all the world's hidden secrets. Unfold into a sheet of paper to ride fiery updrafts, or to slide under deadly traps. Or become a paper plane to traverse dangerous chasms.

This origami world is a fragile place, and you'll need your wits about you to protect it. Wield Hiro's paper fan to blow away the Blight, or pound, pummel, or poison them using your litany of papery powers. Bask in a soundscape composed using traditional Japanese instruments and styles – specially crafted to evoke the variety of themes, characters and settings of Hirogami.

