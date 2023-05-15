Subway Surfers Launches First Real-World Activation SYBO Games has a new real-world event you can take part in for Subway Surfers, as the Hoverboard Hunt has officially kicked off.

Mobile game studio SYBO Games announced this morning they are celebrating the 11th anniversary of Subway Surfers with a real-world activation for you to take part in. The team has launched the new Hoverboard Hunt event will be set in Copenhagen until June 5th. This event will allow fans to participate in the celebration over the next three weeks in-person as well as through all five destinations in-game. We got the rundown for you below, along with a couple of quotes from the team about this one.

In celebration of Subway Surfers' Danish roots, SYBO Games is offering fans the chance to engage with the hit game in real life for the first time in the company's history. Local players can explore the city of Copenhagen to discover the cultural influences that brought Subway Surfers to life in 2012, with unique QR codes hidden at locations around the city that unveil exclusive in-game rewards. The Hoverboard Hunt leads players to several of the most iconic landmarks around the city, including the Copenhagen Airport, Royal Danish Library (The Black Diamond), BLOX, Creative Denmark, and Tivoli Gardens. In addition to the QR code, each scavenger hunt stop features Subway Surfers-inspired artwork perfect for photo opportunities. Players must visit all five locations to discover the complete set of surprises, as each code unlocks a new in-game reward. The beloved Subway Surfers World Tour, which brings players to a new location around the world in-game each month, is set in Copenhagen until June 5 – allowing fans worldwide to participate in the celebration. For the next three weeks, players can experience all five of the same Hoverboard Hunt destinations in the game.

"We've long used Subway Surfers' anniversary to celebrate our Danish roots and connect with our fanbase through fresh, interactive content," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO Games. "This year, we wanted to take a step further and give our players the opportunity to engage with the game outside of their mobile devices. We're honored to partner with some of the most esteemed landmarks in Copenhagen to bring the Subway Surfers universe to the real world for the very first time."

"At Tivoli, we are always excited to see other renowned Copenhagen-based entertainment brands focused on promoting our city, so we are happy to be featured among other iconic destinations on the Hoverboard Hunt," said Niels Folmann, Chief Commercial Officer of Tivoli. "We hope this will inspire even more Danish and foreign guests to visit Tivoli, which can now be experienced not only in real life, but also within the Subway Surfers mobile game!"