TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Bidoof Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Bidoof Breakout in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Bidoof cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Bidoof picks in the comments below.

Ken Sugimori is the main artist and designer for Pokémon as a franchise so he generally handles a species' first appearance in the Pokémon TCG, especially back in these days. Sugimori's Bidoof from the Diamon & Pearl base set is the platonic ideal of Bidoof. Fluffy and just a bit empty-eyed, this never-angry beaver is in a lush forest, doing… well, doing what it does all day. Doing what it loves to do. Absolutely nothing.

Here we see Yuka Morii, longtime clay artist for the Pokémon TCG, put her incredible skills to work with a card that, on paper, could be described the same as Sugimori's. Forest? Check. Bidoof? Check. A gaze millions of miles away? Double-check. There's something about Morii's work, though, that elevates a card beyond concept and makes it something special. Cards that break the norm in their process as well as in the final product make sets so much more interesting, which is exactly what this Morii Bidoof does for Diamond & Pearl – Stormfront.

We jump ahead years later to this Sekio-illustrated Bidoof from Sun & Moon – Unified Minds. This watercolor Bidoof, who is distracted from its dam-building by a piece of fruit floating by, is easily the best card featuring this Pokémon, in my opinion. It blends beautiful art with simple, effective storytelling captured in a perfectly realized image. This kind of artwork, and Morii's as well, is what I love to see on common and uncommon cards. To many collectors, it may be all about the rare pulls, but it'd be a shame to let artwork like this go unappreciated.