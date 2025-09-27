Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Axeras, Inverse Atelier

New Turn-Based Tactical JRPG Axeras Announced

A new turn-based tactical military JRPG called Axeras has been announced, as a free demo will be coming out this November

Lead Acorns Company as Captain Yohannes in the Evestrian Civil War, facing tough choices and lasting consequences.

Utilize combined arms combat, unique unit tactics, and capture enemies to expand your squad in dynamic battles.

A free demo featuring the prologue launches on Steam this November, introducing player-driven storytelling.

Indie game developer and publisher Inverse Atelier revealed their latest title on the way, as we're getting a military title called Axeras. Harkening back to JRPG titles of old, this is a turn-based tactical title in which you will lead troops into battle in a wartime scenario that mixed up gritty anime, Japanese voice acting, and hand-drawn animation to bring the story to life. The team are planning to release a free demo on Steam this November that will contain the prologue, but for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Axeras

In Axeras, players take command of Acorns Company, an elite unit caught in the brutal Evestrian Civil War. As Yohannes Trofyeld, a young Captain in the Evestrian Armed Forces, players must lead their troops through the chaos of war, making hard choices that will shape both the battlefield and the fate of those under their command. Every decision has consequences, and survival comes at a cost. Inspired by classic turn-based strategy and JRPG titles, Axeras modernizes the genre with its focus on combined arms combat, moral choices, and player-driven storytelling.

Players deploy infantry squads and advanced military hardware, call in devastating airstrikes, and use drones to out maneuver their enemies. Strategic map control is key, and victory isn't just about eliminating opponents, but about holding Strategic Zones that turn the tide of war. The introduction of a secret weapon, Axeras, will drastically change how wars are fought.

Combined Arms Combat – Combine infantry, vehicles, and support to adapt to any situation.

Combine infantry, vehicles, and support to adapt to any situation. Unit Abilities & Tactics – Unique skills and synergy can mean the difference between victory and defeat.

Unique skills and synergy can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Capture or Kill – Choose to eliminate or capture enemies, with captured units able to join your ranks.

Choose to eliminate or capture enemies, with captured units able to join your ranks. XP, Rank, & Permadeath – Veterans gain ranks, but every death is permanent.

Veterans gain ranks, but every death is permanent. Dynamic Story & Replayability – Your decisions influence the events in the story of Acorns Company.

