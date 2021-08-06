Hitman 3 Launches The Dartmoor Garden Show Event

IO Interactive has launched a brand new event in Hitman 3 this week as players are invited to attend The Dartmoor Garden Show. This is a brand-new, free and permanent event for people who own the full game that will have Agent 47 putting on his best looks for a party that will knock you off your feet, literally. Those with the free Starter Pack will only be able to play until August 17th or when they buy the full game. We have more info on the party as well as a trailer to brief you before you head out to smell the roses.

This unique event is Dartmoor like you've never seen it before. With bright skies above, four distinct gardens have been installed in the mansion grounds to showcase the pinnacle of horticultural excellence from around the world. The Dartmoor Garden Show will play out as a three stage Escalation on your first playthrough, where a client and accomplice are randomly assigned, meaning that the winner of the Garden Show (which is based just as much on who is alive to claim the prize, as it is based on the quality of the gardens) will be different each time. Once you've completed all three stages, you'll unlock the Summer Sightseeing Suit, the perfect companion for your future playthroughs.

You'll also unlock Deterministic Mode, which can be activated by resetting the Escalation back to Stage 1 and choosing a newly-unlocked Starting Location. In this new mode for the Dartmoor Garden Show, we remove the random element and give you full control to decide who should be left alive to claim the prize of Dartmoor's Greatest Gardner. Finally, Contracts Mode is fully enabled for the Dartmoor Garden Show, giving you that chance to create your own contracts on any of the NPCs at the event. Craft your own narratives, set up your own challenges and compete for bragging rights with your friends.