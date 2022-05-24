Hitman 3 Reveals Changes Added To Recent May Patch

Ray Tracing on PC: Realtime ray tracing arrives for our PC players with our 3.110 patch and will bring higher quality reflections and shadows to the World of Assassination. Through Hitman 3, all locations in the World of Assassination will benefit from this new feature. Read more on our Player Support Hub for more details and the Requirements for Ray Tracing and Adaptive Supersampling.

Adaptive Supersampling: Patch 3.110 also adds support for Adaptive Supersampling, such as NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0. We're also working together with our friends at Intel to introduce their Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) technology to the game in a future patch. AMD's FSR2 is expected to be supported in the same future patch.