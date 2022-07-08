Hitman 3 Reveals July 2022 Roadmap For New Content
IO Interactive revealed new information this morning for the content being released for Hitman 3 over the course of this month. There will be a number of additions to the game including a feature contact that brings in a pirate theme, a new neon katana, two new elusive targets, and a brand new map! You can read more about them below
July 7: Free Hitman 3 Location Rotation: Bangkok
The Himmapan Hotel is your next destination on our free location rotation, where you get a taste of locations from across the World of Assassination. This luxury hotel and spa in Bangkok is a beautiful and calm location, which makes it a popular destination for the upper class to unwind and celebrate their 27th birthdays. Hitman 3 owners and Free Starter Pack players can enjoy this location for 10 days, starting on July 7.
July 8 Elusive Target: The Revolutionary (Year 2 Edition)
The now "fan favourite" Revolutionary is back! Vicente Murillo will be patrolling Santa Fortuna again, for 10 days. If you've tried this one before, you'll know all about what to do. Good luck. The Revolutionary will be active for 10 days starting July 8.
July 14: Elusive Target Arcade
On July 14 new Elusive Target Arcades will arrive. This time with a sharp new unlock. Complete any of the batches to unlock The Iridescent Katana. Don't be fooled by the colourful design. This is a deadly katana, that will make the blood you spill blend in beautifully with the motif of the blade.
July 15: Elusive Target: The Food Critic (Year 2 Edition)
Wen Ts'ai is one of the world's most highly influential food critics. He has an incredible eye for detail and will criticise the smallest of errors. He recently acquired a security team to protect him whilst he samples the Himmapan Hotels award-winning dishes. This is your moment to strike. If this is your first time playing an Elusive Target in Bangkok, the Casual Suit with Gloves will unlock if you complete the contract and make it out alive. Good luck.
July 21: Community Featured Contracts!
With Ambrose Island on the horizon, we'll keep the featured contracts in the same theme. Pirates. Garrrgh! How do you get your Contract Featured? Well, there are many ways to do so. Your contract can be based on a super creative briefing, a cool idea or just a plain fun challenge. But keep in mind: Your contract must be inspired by the theme to be considered. Good luck matey!
July 26: Game Update 3.120 + Ambrose Island Release
Alongside the new location Ambrose Island we'll also have a game update for Hitman 3 arriving on July 26. This update will not only give you the new location, but also feature some community reported issues and some QoL improvements. Discover the uncharted Ambrose Island as Agent 47, and help an old friend rectify his mistake. The tropical island is a hidden cove, home to a dangerous pirate syndicate operating in the Andaman Sea and to many hidden secrets. This fully explorable sandbox location is packed with new targets, gameplay opportunities, challenges and unlockable rewards. Ambrose Island is free for all owners of Hitman 3.