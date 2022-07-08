Hitman 3 Reveals July 2022 Roadmap For New Content

July 26: Game Update 3.120 + Ambrose Island Release

Alongside the new location Ambrose Island we'll also have a game update for Hitman 3 arriving on July 26. This update will not only give you the new location, but also feature some community reported issues and some QoL improvements. Discover the uncharted Ambrose Island as Agent 47, and help an old friend rectify his mistake. The tropical island is a hidden cove, home to a dangerous pirate syndicate operating in the Andaman Sea and to many hidden secrets. This fully explorable sandbox location is packed with new targets, gameplay opportunities, challenges and unlockable rewards. Ambrose Island is free for all owners of Hitman 3.