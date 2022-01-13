Hitman 3 Reveals More Info On Upcoming Year 2 Content

IO Interactive revealed more details this morning about their upcoming plans for Hitman 3 as they enter Year 2 of content. The company released a special livestream showing off everything that was on the way for the second year of the game, as they are planning more updates to come out every month and give even the deadliest of challengers some hard missions to accomplish. The first pieces of this content will become available on January 20th, but until then, we have a rundown and the video from today's stream for you below. And you can check out more defined notes here.

Elusive Target Arcade: A brand new game mode that takes the Elusive Target concept to the next level, mixes up the formula and introduces new challenges and unlockable rewards.

Freelancer Mode: Arriving in Spring 2022, Freelancer is a brand new way to play Hitman 3 that introduces roguelike elements, strategic planning and a customizable safehouse.

Hitman 3 VR on PC: Hitman VR comes to PC on January 20 and the entire World of Assassination trilogy is fully supported.

Hitman Trilogy Collection – Also Coming to Game Pass: The Hitman Trilogy will be available digitally as a single package on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Steam, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

New Technology on PC: Later in 2022, improvements to Hitman 3's impressive technology will include Ray Tracing, which will create better shadows, reflections, and maps. IO Interactive will also be implementing VRS (Variable Rate Shading) to boost PC performance and in partnership with Intel, IOI will be one of the first development studios in the world to implement XeSS technology.

Hitman 3 on Steam: As highlighted above, Hitman 3 arrives on Steam to coincide with the start of Year 2 and will have full support for PC VR from day one. Plus, all of the technical improvements mentioned earlier, such as Ray Tracing, XeSS and Variable Rate Shading when they become available.

New Map Details – To Be Revealed: More details about this new map, which is codenamed 'Rocky' will be revealed later in Year 2.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HITMAN 3 – Year 2 Reveal Stream (https://youtu.be/otBhG8ZldvQ)