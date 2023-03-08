Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2023 Our Ho-Oh Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players will help you build a team of Rock-type counters to take down this Legendary Bird of Johto.

The upcoming Festival of Colors event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. This event will feature the Fire/Flying-type Legendary bird of Johto Ho-Oh in Tier Five raids while Mega Medicham arrives for the very first time in Mega Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Legendary Ho-Oh, which will be in raids for two weeks. Let's get into it.

Top Ho-Oh Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Ho-Oh counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Ho-Oh with efficiency.

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Midday Form Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Ho-Oh can be defeated with two trainers due to its double weakness to Rock-type Pokémon, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Ho-Oh will have a CP of 2207 in normal weather conditions and 2759 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!