Hoenn Celebration 2021 Announced For Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced the next major event. The Hoenn Celebration will continue with the series of region-specific events counting down to the landmark Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto in February. Here are all of the details for this upcoming event.

The Hoenn Celebration event in Pokémon GO will run from Tuesday, January 19th, 2021, at 10AM through Sunday, January 24th, 2021, at 8 PM local time and will feature:

Shiny release: Unfortunately, nothing. This is the first thing many will look for in these announcements, so here we go, ripping the bandaid off. The Unova and Sinnoh events set the expectation here with new Shiny releases, but Niantic seems to instead be spotlighting Aron, a species that has had its Shiny for a long time, as the main wild spawn to Shiny hunt this time around.

Wild spawns: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, Baltoy, and more.

5KM Eggs: Skitty, Aron, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Bagon, and Beldum.

Raids: Kyogre and Groudon are the Legendary feature, which we already knew about, but Tiers One and Three will consist of: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Aron, Bagon, Breloom, Mawile, Grumpig, Spinda, and Absol. Notably, this is the very first-time Spinda has been available outside of the "Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row" task, which may draw some serious interest.

Collection Challenge: Catching Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Nincada, Nosepass, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Bagon will reward three Silver Pinap Berries, XP, and an Incense.

Whoa! An incredible bonus here: A Beldum or Metang evolved all the way up to Metagross will receive Meteor Mash, one of if not the best Charged Attack in the game. Let's go!

Timed Research: This will task players with catching two Kyogres to earn 10 Kyogre Candies, two Groudons to earn 10 Groudon Candies, and 30 Pokémon to earn 30 Poké Balls. The Research will culminate in an encounter with a Rayquaza that knows the event-exclusive Charged Attack Hurricane, along with 3,000 XP and a Silver Pinap Berry. While it's not a new Shiny… not bad at all. Not bad at all.

Free Bundle: Three Remote Raid Passes

Then, the following week, the Johto Celebration will run from Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 through Sunday, January 31st, 2021. That's getting ahead of ourselves, though, as we're still in the middle of the Sinnoh event and, if you're like me, struggling to find Gible raids. Good luck out there, fellow trainers!