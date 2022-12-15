Holiday Stantler Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Winter Holiday 2022

The annual Winter Holiday Event has begun in Pokémon GO. Cobalion is Tier Five raid boss at the start of the event with Kyurem taking over halfway through, while new release Mega Glalie will lead Mega Raids. There are currently holiday-themed and Ice-type Pokémon in Tier Three raids in honor of this winter event. With this raid guide, you can take on Holiday Stantler in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO and build a team of ideal counters with their strongest moves.

Top Holiday Stantler Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Stantler counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Stantler with efficiency.

Breloom: Counter, Dyamic Punch

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Buzzwole: Countrer, Superpower

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Stantler can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Holiday Stantler can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. While the rate of this Shiny is unknown, it is expected to have a boosted Shiny rate as evidenced by previous appearances.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!