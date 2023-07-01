Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Blackbird Interactive, Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3 Releases New Blog Detailing Current Development

The latest blog from Gearbox Publishing goes over some of the work the developers have been putting into Homeworld 3 recently.

Gearbox Publishing released a new blog this week talking about Homeworld 3, as they detail some of the changes coming to this sequel. This particular blog was co-written by Blackbird Interactive's Technical Art Director Demetrius Apostolopoulos, Audio Director Dave Renn, and Art Director Karl Gryc, as they do their best to provide insight into what they've been working on, both big and small. You basically get a behind-the-scenes look at how all of the devs are developing the visuals, audio design, and more. You can read a snippet of the blog below, along with one of the videos they showed off, as we now wait for more info on a possible release date.

"If you've been following development so far, you're already aware of what a massive jump forward we've made from previous games in terms of visual fidelity, thanks to what our incredibly talented artists have been able to achieve in the Unreal Engine 4. But today, I wanted to spotlight two aspects of Homeworld 3's visuals that have had a huge impact on how the game looks and, in some missions, plays. One of the biggest benefits of Unreal Engine is using its Physically Based Rendering (PBR) System, which unlike older rendering methods realistically simulates how light interacts with different materials. This is a huge step up from previous Homeworld games, where artists would need to manually tune materials or have global lighting hacks to work with differently lit environments. Fortunately, earlier Homeworld games mostly stuck to levels set in the harsh blackness of space with a planet or nebula in the distance for some visual interest. But it also meant the surface of your ships didn't actually respond to any kind of light source. They were just flatly lit from all angles, making them feel a bit disconnected from the scene around them."

