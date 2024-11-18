Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3 Reveals Details For Next Major Update

Homeworld 3 has a new major update coming out later this week, as Update 1.3 brings some new content and changes, with some DLC

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing have revealed new details about the next big update coming to Homeworld 3 soon. Update 1.3 will bring with it all of the content in the Year One Pass, as well as two of the premium DLC packs and the hefty War Games mode. You'll also see several free updates and continued enhancements from the team designed to deliver a more complete vision for the title. We have more dev notes for you below about what's to come, but if you want more detailed info, you can check out their latest blog.

Homeworld 3 – Update 1.3

In Update 1.3, we've completely redone how damage and armor works. This is a sweeping overhaul that is complemented by a comprehensive re-balancing of nearly every single unit in the game. All of this in service of giving each unit a meaningful niche to fill, with more clearly defined strengths and weaknesses.

Combat Tuning: The game's overall combat, resource, research management, and skirmish mode will be significantly updated and rebalanced based on community feedback and playtesting. For a more detailed look at the balance changes, please reference the Patch notes.

The game's overall combat, resource, research management, and skirmish mode will be significantly updated and rebalanced based on community feedback and playtesting. For a more detailed look at the balance changes, please reference the Patch notes. New Abilities: Available to use in all modes, Reinforce is a new targeted ship ability that lets players manage existing and new units within a fleet much more seamlessly than before.

Available to use in all modes, Reinforce is a new targeted ship ability that lets players manage existing and new units within a fleet much more seamlessly than before. War Games Additions: Introducing Interstitials, a new system that creates encounters that have a random chance of occurring between each round of a War Games run. Each interstitial will give players a different opportunity to enhance their fleet, but at a high cost.

Introducing Interstitials, a new system that creates encounters that have a random chance of occurring between each round of a War Games run. Each interstitial will give players a different opportunity to enhance their fleet, but at a high cost. Premium DLC Packs: Two premium DLC War Games content packs will be available for individual purchase or for those who purchased the Homeworld 3 – Year One Pass so players can experience the unique gameplay styles of two new factions – the Somtaaw and Taiidan, each featuring two new dedicated War Games fleets.

