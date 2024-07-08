Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Playism, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Dusk, Homura Hime

Homura Hime Will Have Playable Demo At BitSummit Drift 2024

Playism has a demo coming to BitSummit Drift 2024 as attendees will get their first chance to play the 3D action title Homura Hime.

Article Summary Playable demo of Homura Hime debuts at BitSummit Drift 2024 in Kyoto, Japan.

3D action title inspired by Japanese anime, featuring intense combat and demon girls.

Learn the basics and test your skills in challenging boss battles.

Master fast-paced combos, parries, and dodges in Homura Hime's dynamic gameplay.

Indie game developer Crimson Dusk and publisher Playism confirmed they will bring a playable demo of their game Homura Hime to BitSummit Drift 2024. This will be the first chance people get to try out the 3D action title, as you'll be able to see the beginning of the game, the tutorial where you can learn the basics of gameplay, and then fight in some of the boss battles. You can check out the latest trailer here as the demo will be available there from July 19-21 in Kyoto, Japan.

Homura Hime

Welcome to a world where humans and demons coexist. Souls harboring strong emotions and deep regrets at their time of death are transformed into archdemons. Archdemons have the power to corrupt the foundation of the world and contaminate their surroundings. Creatures tainted by this demonic power turn into lowly monsters that operate solely on raw instinct. Faced with the threat to the world posed by five extremely powerful demon girls, the High Priestess is forced to dispatch Homura Hime—the "Flame Princess" and the strongest exorcist of them all—and her aide, Ann, who are now entrusted with the divine mission of purifying the world and defeating all demons.

Homura Hime is inspired by Japanese anime and aims to perfectly recreate the rich and varied art direction and expressiveness of the genre, and does so as a 3D action game where you dodge enemy barrages from all directions and engage in tense, exhilarating combat. Alongside Homura Hime, fight against archdemons possessed by deviant emotions, and get closer to discovering the truth behind both the archdemons and her own veiled legacy. Keep up fast and flashy combos by parrying and dodging enemy attacks in this game's characteristic action gameplay, and learn new skills and combos to further flesh out your playstyle.

