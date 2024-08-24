Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2Awesome Studio, Altered Alma, Critical Reflex

Altered Alma To Launch Free Demo In Early September

Critical Reflex announced they are going to release a free demo for Altered Alma in early September, as they will try to fund the game

Mix of Metroidvania mechanics and RPG elements in a cyberpunk setting with stunning pixel art.

Navigate Neo-Barcelona as Jack, an ex-mercenary, facing gangsters in intense, rapid combat.

Customize Jack’s ship and crew, make moral choices, and build relationships in this space opera.

Indie game developer 2Awesome Studio and publisher Critical Reflex have confirmed they will launch a free demo for Altered Alma along with a crowdfunding campaign. The game is a mix of Metroidvania mechanics and RPG elements, along with a great pixel art look for this sci-fi action title. The team will release a free demo on September 3 and, at the same time, will kick off a crowdfunding campaign to help fund the game's eventual release. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we'll see the demo in a week and a half.

Altered Alma

Embark on a journey through the neon-lit streets of Neo-Barcelona in this stunning cyberpunk adventure! As a young ex-mercenary named Jack, you'll carve your way through ruthless gangsters in fast-paced combat. Upgrade your hero with unique abilities, recruit and forge bonds with new crew members, and make difficult moral choices while trying to protect the ones you love.

A Space Opera Metroidvania: Acquire powerful upgrades, discover new routes, and adapt your playstyle as you take on the gangs and criminal kingpins of Neo-Barcelona.

Ship, Captain & Crew: Recruit new crew members and customize and upgrade the Esperanza – Jack's spaceship and base of operations – to make it your own. The choices you make will directly influence Jack's abilities and playstyle.

Forge Relationships: Bond with rich, colorful characters: reconnect with Jack's old friends and make new ones! Recruit them to your cause, build relationships, and even possibly find love in an unforgiving world.

Intense Combat: Master a rapid, stylish combat system while using your mobility, skill, and powerful abilities to overcome the relentless onslaught of enemies.

Barcelona Re-Imagined: Explore Neo-Barcelona, a futuristic city based on the real thing! Featuring iconic landmarks like the Sagrada Familia, Park Guell, and many others, although they may not look exactly as you expect…

All-Star Writing: Experience a thrilling story written by industry legends Antony Johnston (Resident Evil: Village, Dead Space) and Emma Beeby (Tails of Iron, F1 23).

