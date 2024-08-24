Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2Awesome Studio, Altered Alma, Critical Reflex
Altered Alma To Launch Free Demo In Early September
Critical Reflex announced they are going to release a free demo for Altered Alma in early September, as they will try to fund the game
Article Summary
- Altered Alma demo to launch on September 3, supporting crowdfunding for its eventual release.
- Mix of Metroidvania mechanics and RPG elements in a cyberpunk setting with stunning pixel art.
- Navigate Neo-Barcelona as Jack, an ex-mercenary, facing gangsters in intense, rapid combat.
- Customize Jack’s ship and crew, make moral choices, and build relationships in this space opera.
Indie game developer 2Awesome Studio and publisher Critical Reflex have confirmed they will launch a free demo for Altered Alma along with a crowdfunding campaign. The game is a mix of Metroidvania mechanics and RPG elements, along with a great pixel art look for this sci-fi action title. The team will release a free demo on September 3 and, at the same time, will kick off a crowdfunding campaign to help fund the game's eventual release. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we'll see the demo in a week and a half.
Altered Alma
Embark on a journey through the neon-lit streets of Neo-Barcelona in this stunning cyberpunk adventure! As a young ex-mercenary named Jack, you'll carve your way through ruthless gangsters in fast-paced combat. Upgrade your hero with unique abilities, recruit and forge bonds with new crew members, and make difficult moral choices while trying to protect the ones you love.
- A Space Opera Metroidvania: Acquire powerful upgrades, discover new routes, and adapt your playstyle as you take on the gangs and criminal kingpins of Neo-Barcelona.
- Ship, Captain & Crew: Recruit new crew members and customize and upgrade the Esperanza – Jack's spaceship and base of operations – to make it your own. The choices you make will directly influence Jack's abilities and playstyle.
- Forge Relationships: Bond with rich, colorful characters: reconnect with Jack's old friends and make new ones! Recruit them to your cause, build relationships, and even possibly find love in an unforgiving world.
- Intense Combat: Master a rapid, stylish combat system while using your mobility, skill, and powerful abilities to overcome the relentless onslaught of enemies.
- Barcelona Re-Imagined: Explore Neo-Barcelona, a futuristic city based on the real thing! Featuring iconic landmarks like the Sagrada Familia, Park Guell, and many others, although they may not look exactly as you expect…
- All-Star Writing: Experience a thrilling story written by industry legends Antony Johnston (Resident Evil: Village, Dead Space) and Emma Beeby (Tails of Iron, F1 23).