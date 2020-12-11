Hood: Outlaws & Legends Will Be Released In May 2021

Focus Home Interactive revealed during The Game Awards 2020 that Hood: Outlaws & Legends will be coming out in May. The company revealed that the game is now currently up for pre-order across both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as Steam, as the game will be released on May 10th, 2021. What's more, there will also be a special version called The Forest Lords pack, which includes a skin for each character and weapon in the game, as well as a Year 1 Edition that gives you access to Hood and three Battle Passes due to be released post-launch. You can read more about the game here and check out the latest trailer that debuted last night.

Every game of Hood: Outlaws & Legends starts with two teams of four players, fighting each other and the State to find, steal, and return the riches unfairly taken from the people. Four distinct characters with thousands of variations await, providing endless combinations and playstyles to adopt while outsmarting foes and executing the perfect heist with your friends. In the battle to claim victory among legends, Hood pits two teams against each other and the State to find, steal and return stolen riches. Play as four distinct characters — the ranger, hunter, brawler or mystic — with tons of possible character variations and combinations to fit your playstyle. Outsmart your foes and execute the perfect heist with your friends in a gritty medieval world where every action has quick and deadly consequences. Players who pre-order Hood: Outlaws & Legends will unlock exclusive early access to the game three days early starting on May 7, as well as the "Forest Lords" cosmetic pack for free, which includes an in-game skin for each character and weapon.