Hordes of Hunger Confirmed For Early Access Release in Early May

After having the Early Access release date pushed back, Hordes of Hunger has a new release date set for the first week of May.

Indie game developer Hyperstrange and publisher Kwalee have revealed that Hordes of Hunger has a new Early Access release date. The game was supposed to be out back in March, but that date got pushed back after Steam Next Fest, and they didn't confirm a new one until now, as it will be out on May 6, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer for you to check out here.

Hordes of Hunger

The Beast and its ravenous hordes emerged from the sea and stripped the land bare. Only Mirah stands in their way. Hordes of Hunger is a roguelite arena-slasher where you'll fight for survival against ever-intensifying waves of monsters. Create your loadout from a range of weapons and special attacks, then gain new abilities in each run to fine-tune your build. Complete quests and rescue others from the onslaught to gain resources and uncover the mysterious origins of the evil you face.

Take Up Arms: Craft your own unique build with a range of weapons and special attacks, from a nimble swordfighter to a heavy hammer-wielder. From the castle keep to the desolate remains of your village, fight smart and use the environment to your advantage with choke points, high ground, and breakable structures.

Craft your own unique build with a range of weapons and special attacks, from a nimble swordfighter to a heavy hammer-wielder. From the castle keep to the desolate remains of your village, fight smart and use the environment to your advantage with choke points, high ground, and breakable structures. Overcome the Horde: The monsters are unrelenting, but so are you. Gain destructive and defensive abilities with each level-up to become a finely tuned force to be reckoned with. Strike down swarms with sword aflame, call down lightning as you land, and defy death with divine contracts.

The monsters are unrelenting, but so are you. Gain destructive and defensive abilities with each level-up to become a finely tuned force to be reckoned with. Strike down swarms with sword aflame, call down lightning as you land, and defy death with divine contracts. Uncover the Truth: A father racked with guilt. A prisoner who shuns freedom. A mother covered in blood. Mirah may be the only one who can save her home, but she's not alone. Complete missions in each run to save others from the invasion and discover the true nature of the curse that plagues Mirah's homeland.

