Horror-Platformer Triple Take Will Be Released In October

Bonus Stage Publishing and indie developer FlyAway announced that their horror-platforming game Triple Take will come out in October. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a fast 2D precision platformer that will require you to be quick on the button and patient with the results before you're able to move on. Each time you complete a stage, it evolves afterward, making it more challenging each time complete it. You'll need to put in all of your platforming abilities to pull off massive runs as you'll run, wall jump, climb and swim through increasingly difficult challenges. Not to mention having the colors change as you move on, bringing new moods to your gameplay. Honestly, if this doesn't end up on a Games Done Quick marathon, we'd be surprised! The game will officially be released on October 6th on PC via Steam. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below.

Triple Take is a series of unexpected experiences in the form of a fast 2D precision platformer in which the levels evolve as you complete them. Run, wall jump, climb, and swim through increasingly difficult levels in (un)vibrantly colored worlds. When you start any level for the first time, it might seem to be almost too easy to beat, but the levels kick you in the face when you play further. Every time you beat any level, the level changes somehow and you need to play it again. Three times. Triple Take. Ok, you got it. This makes completing levels… difficult. Everything become more difficult when the new pathways open up, and new threats reveal themselves. You must complete each level three times

Gameplay breaks the fourth wall and goes beyond the game itself

To progress, sometimes you must hack your way through the bosses

5 worlds and over unique 50 levels

Many, many Boss Fights

Includes an original soundtrack by Tobias Roberts