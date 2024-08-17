Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hot wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem Announced

New racing title Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem has been announced, as the game will arrive on PC and consoles this October

Article Summary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem launches on PC and consoles on October 18, 2025.

Race, perform stunts, and take on challenges with iconic Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in solo or multiplayer modes.

Compete in intense game modes including head-to-head battles, career challenges, and boss fights.

Easy controls, explosive effects, and vibrant arenas make for an unforgettable monster truck experience.

Mattel and GameMill Entertainment have teamed up for another game based on one of their IPs as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem has been announced. The game will have you racing and taking on challenges in several monster truck designs from the iconic toy car brand, both solo and in multiplayer. We have more details here and in the trailer above, as the game will launch ho on October 18, 2025.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

Take control of your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, each equipped with unique signature moves, for heart-pounding action, epic stunts, and colossal crashes across fantastical arenas. Reign supreme in intense game modes such as head-to-head battles, career challenges, boss fights, and more. With easy-to-learn controls, even newcomers can jump right in and progress to the thrill of mastering epic combo chains in the ultimate monster truck showdown.

Authentic Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Drive and perform stunts with fan-favorite official Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, from Bone Shaker and Tiger Shark to Race Ace, Bigfoot, and more.

Exhilarating Stunt Action: Master jaw-dropping flips, spins, and jumps to wow the crowd and rack up the highest scores in the arena. Pull off spectacular tricks and discover each truck's unique signature stunt move based on its individual personality.

Play Your Way: Face off against formidable bosses like the towering Crushzilla and test your skills in a variety of modes, including Career, Stunt, Destruction, and Boss Mode!

Intense Battle Arenas: Unleash your stunt mastery in electrifying arenas, including fan favorites like Stunt Zone by Night (inspired by the popular Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party tour) and the fearsome Skelesaurus's Lair. Each arena offers a unique challenge and atmosphere where vibrant graphics and explosive effects ensure an unforgettable monster truck experience.

Head-to-Head Split-Screen Multiplayer: Challenge your friends in exhilarating and competitive local multiplayer matches. See who can perform the best stunts, smash the most obstacles, and score the highest points!

