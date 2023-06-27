Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: hot wheels, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Get a far better look at what you can do in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged as the latest trailer guides you through the game.

Plaion and Milestone Games have given Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged a brand new gameplay trailer showing off more of what you can do. The developer gives you a pretty decent guided tour through the game, as they show off the tracks, multiple modes, and a ton of options when it comes to moves and the cars you choose. This video clearly shows that the game has grown and expanded from the first one in several ways, as they've added stuff they probably wish was in the first title. Enjoy the trailer below, along with more notes from the devs, as the game is currently set for release on October 19th.

"Leaving your opponents in the dust means you'll need more than a fast car in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. Two new vehicular maneuvers bring an extra layer of action to each race. With the power of boost, players will be able to Jump or Double Jump at any moment. With a boosted hop, racers can fly over their enemies, avoid obstacles, and navigate tight spaces. Racers who flex their creative muscles can even use this trick to find new shortcuts or reach new sections of the track. Alongside jumps, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is introducing the Lateral Dash, which gives players the chance to use strength instead of speed. Through this maneuver, players can collide with cars on either flank to force opponents off the track or bounce them against a track's barriers. Lateral Dash and Jump open up vast new options for racers in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, and when paired with the game's boost and drift mechanics, give players a new way to race."

"Racers can take these new maneuvers and their already radical racing skills to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged's five brand-new environments. Blaze across the sticks in an old-fashioned Arcade, tear up grass in the Backyard of a family home turned racing arena, kick up dust in a Wild West-inspired Mini Golf Course, make history in a Museum amongst fossils, and top up at a Gas Station diner. These diverse areas will bring racers both indoors and outdoors, on track and in the dirt. With seamless transitions between each setting, racers will have to adjust for their new environment, fully testing their skills. For the creatively inclined, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged also offers a Track Room where fully custom racetracks can be made from scratch."

