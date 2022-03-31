Hot Wheels Unleashed Has Added DC Super Hero Cars

Milestone Games and Mattel have released new content into Hot Wheels Unleashed as they've added DC Super Heroes cars to the mix. This is one of those items that as tested for the game clear back when it was first launched, and we knew it would eventually come out, but they didn't really give any kind of hints as to when we'd see it. Finally, out of the blue, like a lot of the content they drop into the game, it just appeared today and is available for people to snag as add to their lineup of cars. Here's the details from the devs.

DC Super Heroes Racing Season is available today in Hot Wheels Unleashed, bringing with it a large number of free and premium items that can be unlocked by completing new challenges added specifically for the season. The DC Super Heroes Racing Season includes six themed vehicles, The Flash, Supergirl, Aquaman, Cyborg, Nightwing and Shazam. Beyond themed customization items for the Basement and the Player Profile, there are also plenty of gears and coins that will be made available for everyone. The season starts today and it will end on June 14, 2022.

Like a lot of the content that's being added to the game, however, it's not free. You'll need to plunk down $6 for it as they're basically selling it to you for $1 per car. The designs are interesting as they highlight each of the heroes and have a little flair to them, they look a lot cooler than old-school designs where it would just be a solid color and the hero's logo put on a sticker on the side. But to be clear, they don't really do anything special, they just look cool. So if you're looking for anything beyond a cosmetic, you're out of luck.