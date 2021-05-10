Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures To Come Out On Halloween

Outright Games announced this morning that they'll be releasing Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures this Halloween. Developed by Drakhar Studios, the game will be a fully interactive version of the film franchise as you will be exploring stories not just from the main cast of characters, but new offshoot stories that take place in the same realm. While they haven't gone into a ton of details about what the game will be centered around, we're guessing they're bringing in the full cast to do the voices, as they will have an original story that will be separate from other tales already told.

Going with Outright Games was a pretty smart call on their end as they've already published several titles from Cartoon Network properties that have done well. You can check out the teaser trailer below and what little info they released this morning as the game will be coming to PC and all three major consoles digitally on October 31st, 2021.

This 3D platform adventure will take players on a fairy tale journey, putting them in control of their favorite characters as the game re-imagines classic stories, such as Little Red Riding Hood and The Emperor's New Clothes. ​Hotel Transylvania is one of Sony Pictures Animation's most successful original movie franchises to date, with the first three movies achieving a combined box office of over $1.3 billion. The upcoming final film in the series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is set to release this summer. "We are so happy to be returning to Hotel Transylvania for another scary-fun adventure this Halloween season," said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. "We are delighted to be able to incorporate our own unique story into this incredible world and retell classic fairy tales using the franchise's eccentric characters. We will have a lot more to reveal about this game in the coming months so please stay tuned"