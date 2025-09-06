Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Ultimate Games, Video Games | Tagged: House Flipper

House Flipper Announces New Farm DLC For Nintendo Switch

House Flipper has a new DLC for Nintendo Switch players that will take you out to the country, as the Farm DLC arrives later this month

Article Summary House Flipper Farm DLC brings farming and animal care to Nintendo Switch later this month.

Grow crops, build homesteads, and raise animals like sheep, cows, horses, alpacas, and chickens.

New tools and house extension features allow for advanced renovations and property upgrades.

Enjoy horseback riding and explore Maplebloom Village for a fresh rural House Flipper experience.

Indie game developer Frozen District and publisher Ultimate Games are releasing a new DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of House Flipper. The new Farm DLC offers something different in the countryside, as players who get this pack will be able to do all kinds of farming-related things, as you might imagine. This comes with new tools, the ability to plant crops, have animals, and even ride horses. We have more details below and a trailer showing it off here, as the pack will be released on September 18, 2025.

House Flipper – Farm DLC

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a happy owner of a prosperous farm, leading a peaceful life in harmony with nature? With the House Flipper – Farm DLC, your dreams will come true! Immerse yourself in the idyllic countryside, bask in its charm, and deal with all the usual aspects of farm life. Enjoy a wide range of new crop plant species and grow them. An abundant harvest will help you take care of your animals, such as sheep, cows, horses, or alpacas… you can choose your companions from many breeds!

Animal Companions: Experience fresh farm vibes, thanks to the latest addition to the House Flipper family. Let your surroundings be filled with the sounds of the life of your animal companions! Build homesteads and look after swine, sheep, chickens, and more! Your very own farming adventure begins now!

Experience fresh farm vibes, thanks to the latest addition to the House Flipper family. Let your surroundings be filled with the sounds of the life of your animal companions! Build homesteads and look after swine, sheep, chickens, and more! Your very own farming adventure begins now! New Tools: Wouldn't an extra room in your perfectly designed house be a handy addition? Do you dream of a garage for your brand new car? It's now all possible, thanks to the Farm DLC. A revolutionary house extension mechanic will forever change your everyday renovations.

Wouldn't an extra room in your perfectly designed house be a handy addition? Do you dream of a garage for your brand new car? It's now all possible, thanks to the Farm DLC. A revolutionary house extension mechanic will forever change your everyday renovations. Plant and Harvest : Hungry? It's thyme for dinner! Lettuce celebrate! No matter what you plant, you better take care of creating the right conditions for your vegetation! A selection of unique tools and a set of farming skills will help you with that! Prepare the soil, spare no water, and you shall be harvesting plentiful crops in a blink of an eye!

: Hungry? It's thyme for dinner! Lettuce celebrate! No matter what you plant, you better take care of creating the right conditions for your vegetation! A selection of unique tools and a set of farming skills will help you with that! Prepare the soil, spare no water, and you shall be harvesting plentiful crops in a blink of an eye! Horseback Riding: Keeping your farm in check is not just a responsibility, but also a pleasure! Whistle for your favorite steed, hop in the saddle, and go for a ride around your land. Keep in mind that this is just the beginning of your adventure, farmer. Maplebloom Village awaits you!

