Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: House of Golf 2

House of Golf 2 Has Been Pushed Back To Mid-August

Starlight Games annoucned this morning that they will push House of Golf 2 back by a few weeks while they get it ready for all platforms.

Article Summary Starlight Games delays House of Golf 2 to August 16 for polishing.

New release promises over 100 holes and a Trick Score System.

House of Golf 2 offers 4-player couch play and online tournaments.

Live tournaments feature dynamic courses and exclusive rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher Starlight Games announced this morning that House Of Golf 2 will be delayed by a few weeks. The game was originally scheduled to be released on July 25; however, the company's founder sent out a statement letting players know they need a few extra weeks to make the game ready for all platforms. So now the game will be out on August 16 instead, pending no other delays.

"House of Golf 2 is a labor of love, and we've chosen to push back the release of the game across all platforms to ensure that the game is available for all to enjoy and have an entertaining experience," said Gary Nichols, Founder of Starlight Games. "The slight delay of release allows us to implement a final few tweaks and additions to the development of House of Golf 2, and players be able to put their putting skills to the test across many challenging yet wild courses."

House Of Golf 2

Embark on an unforgettable golfing adventure with House of Golf 2 – not just a game but an invitation to create lasting memories with family and friends. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the virtual greens, dive into a world brimming with challenges and excitement. Challenge your skills across a variety of engaging environments where every twist and turn presents a new test of your abilities. With countless obstacles to conquer, each play session promises fresh thrills to keep you hooked for hours on end.

Couch Play for 4 Players: Gather up to four players for the ultimate couch play experience. House of Golf 2 is tailor-made for lively gatherings and family fun, delivering seamless multiplayer action that's perfect for parties and game nights. Who will reign supreme in your household?

Gather up to four players for the ultimate couch play experience. House of Golf 2 is tailor-made for lively gatherings and family fun, delivering seamless multiplayer action that's perfect for parties and game nights. Who will reign supreme in your household? Over 100 Holes: With over 100 meticulously crafted holes to conquer, the game offers endless entertainment and surprises. Each hole presents a unique puzzle waiting to be solved with the perfect swing.

With over 100 meticulously crafted holes to conquer, the game offers endless entertainment and surprises. Each hole presents a unique puzzle waiting to be solved with the perfect swing. Trick Score System: Unleash your creativity and skill with our innovative Trick Score System. Showcase your mastery with jaw-dropping shots, ricocheting around corners, and defying gravity to earn impressive scores and wow your friends.

Unleash your creativity and skill with our innovative Trick Score System. Showcase your mastery with jaw-dropping shots, ricocheting around corners, and defying gravity to earn impressive scores and wow your friends. Live Tournaments and Holes: Ready to test your mettle? Dive into Live Tournaments and compete on a variety of dynamic courses for exciting prizes, from coins to exclusive skins and golf balls. There's always a new challenge to conquer and rewards to claim.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!